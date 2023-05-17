Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:THW opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.