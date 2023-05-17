TCM Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TCM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Omnicom Group makes up 1.7% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.