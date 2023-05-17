TCM Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after buying an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3,801.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,615 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,570,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $107.78. 384,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

