TCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

TCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson accounts for 1.4% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 776,727 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $22,377,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 306,291 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 252,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,541. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.