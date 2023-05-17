TCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 779,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.59.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

