TCM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises approximately 1.3% of TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 196,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,407. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.