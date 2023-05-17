Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 909 ($11.39).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TATE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.15) to GBX 970 ($12.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.21) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.78) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.15) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded down GBX 17.28 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 782.22 ($9.80). 1,469,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 797.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 764.91. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.80 ($8.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.49). The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22. The stock has a market cap of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,601.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

