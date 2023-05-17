Tangible Price Hits $3.32 on Exchanges (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00012166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market cap of $108.21 million and $5,604.21 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.32710352 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $363.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

