Tamar Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 861 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tamar Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.49. 12,984,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,895,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.67. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

