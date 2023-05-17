Tamar Securities LLC Has $6.98 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.2% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. CX Institutional raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,118,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

