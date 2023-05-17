Tamar Securities LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tamar Securities LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.76. 3,687,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,981,256. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.16.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

