Tamar Securities LLC Has $347,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tamar Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.97. The company had a trading volume of 340,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,111 shares of company stock worth $6,740,998. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.