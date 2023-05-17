Tamar Securities LLC Has $10.58 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up 3.4% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $657.57. 173,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,396. The firm has a market cap of $259.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $698.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $642.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $617.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

