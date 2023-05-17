Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.465-$1.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.77-$10.84 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $377.08. 1,041,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,993. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $392.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.36 and a 200-day moving average of $349.18.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Synopsys

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $424.18.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.