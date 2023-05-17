Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $375.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.