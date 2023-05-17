Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) CEO Michael Benstock Purchases 2,366 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) CEO Michael Benstock acquired 2,366 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $19,898.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,285.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Benstock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Michael Benstock acquired 731 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $5,840.69.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC remained flat at $8.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 24,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $19.12.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $148.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently -24.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.