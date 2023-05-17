Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $408,500.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. 10,775,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 40.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.95.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

