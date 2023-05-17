Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,385 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $74,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.