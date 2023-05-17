Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,784. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

