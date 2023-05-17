Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $18,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.42. 224,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.61. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $445.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

