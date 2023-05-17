Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.69 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

HD stock traded up $9.21 on Wednesday, reaching $291.54. 3,745,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,917. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.42 and a 200-day moving average of $306.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

