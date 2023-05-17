Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $102.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,156,209. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.68. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

