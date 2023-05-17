Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,895. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average is $179.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

