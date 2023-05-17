StockNews.com Downgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spok from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Stock Down 1.1 %

SPOK opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.54. Spok has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $260.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 24.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $92,130.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,130.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,798.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432 in the last three months. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Spok by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spok by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

