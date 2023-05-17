StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

