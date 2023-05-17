StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 7.2 %
AEZS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.63.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
