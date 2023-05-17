Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iQIYI Call Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 23,699 call options.

iQIYI Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 6,482,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,554,154. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

