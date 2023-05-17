Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iQIYI Call Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 30,840 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average daily volume of 23,699 call options.
iQIYI Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.50. 6,482,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,554,154. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
