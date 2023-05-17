Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Keysight Technologies Call Options (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,660 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical volume of 743 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 370,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,776,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,228,000 after buying an additional 216,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded up $11.20 on Wednesday, reaching $157.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,618. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.41. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

