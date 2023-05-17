Stilwell Value LLC Purchases Shares of 71,000 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Silvergate Capital comprises about 0.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:SI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,795,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.