Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

CTIC opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.86. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

