Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.47. Approximately 676,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 716,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $772.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $94,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 413.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 566,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

