Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $96.18 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.18 million and $1.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020283 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017876 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,384.31 or 0.99947873 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,847,497,425 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,847,497,425.035242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02455416 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,336,947.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

