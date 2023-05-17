STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stake Lessened by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 521,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

