STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up approximately 0.8% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. 248,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,457.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at $541,480.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $1,564,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

