Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Stadler Rail AG (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.52 and last traded at $41.52. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stadler Rail from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

Stadler Rail AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of trains in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Western and Eastern Europe, the Americas, the CIS countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Rolling Stock; and Service and Components. The company's Rolling Stock segment manufactures high-speed and intercity trains, suburban and regional transport trains, passenger coaches, light rails, trams, and metros locomotives, as well as city transport and tailor-made vehicles.

