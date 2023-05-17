Square Token Price Reaches $2.06 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00007512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $28,477.20 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Square Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 2.06687652 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $30,453.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Square Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Square Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.