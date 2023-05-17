Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Declares Dividend of GBX 51.30

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.30 ($0.64) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Spectris Trading Down 0.5 %

SXS opened at GBX 3,795 ($47.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,556.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,669.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,362.54. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,654 ($33.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,855 ($48.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($45.72) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.47) to GBX 3,870 ($48.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.95).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

