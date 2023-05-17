SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Decreased by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $51,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $40.53. 552,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.