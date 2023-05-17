SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 128,232 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $56.17. 225,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.