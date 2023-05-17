SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,812,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after buying an additional 1,435,723 shares in the last quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,280,000 after buying an additional 1,119,729 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 972,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

