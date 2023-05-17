SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $32.63. 349,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,943. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.22. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

