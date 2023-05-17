SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Tamar Securities LLC

Tamar Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.13. 2,379,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,886,065. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

