SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,018 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 4.6% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $19,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

GLDM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 524,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $40.87.

