Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Gap Up to $69.44

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.44, but opened at $71.65. Southern Copper shares last traded at $70.27, with a volume of 128,125 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.