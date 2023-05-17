Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.89

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.89 and last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 112767 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

