SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $6.50

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 341,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,266. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

