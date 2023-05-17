SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) vs. Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) Head-To-Head Comparison

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of SigmaTron International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of SigmaTron International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SigmaTron International 0.04% 5.78% 1.72% Tempo Automation N/A N/A -307.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SigmaTron International and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SigmaTron International and Tempo Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SigmaTron International $407.16 million 0.05 $9.86 million ($0.12) -27.08 Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.58 -$144.85 million N/A N/A

SigmaTron International has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SigmaTron International and Tempo Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,056.07%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than SigmaTron International.

Summary

SigmaTron International beats Tempo Automation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. The company was founded on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

