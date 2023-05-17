Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.61

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 684537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.3%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,504,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 781,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 221,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,086,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

