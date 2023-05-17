Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Expands By 9.9%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 606,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,191. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

