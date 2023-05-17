Short Interest in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Expands By 9.9%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Sprinklr Stock Performance
CXM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 606,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,191. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 0.94.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.