Short Interest in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Drops By 8.0%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 360,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.
ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $93.47.
ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
See Also
